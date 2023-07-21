Premiering last year, “Minx” followed the misadventures of a struggling but serious-minded magazine editor named Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and her unlikely business partner, a sleazy, decent-hearted purveyor of porn in the San Fernando Valley named Doug (Jake Johnson) who team up to put out a feminist magazine that features male nude centerfolds. Amid the high-minded feminist articles, the pages are a spectacle of schlongs, and the series delivered all of it with a wink. But Minx’s founders were caught in a battle of egos by the season’s end, with the magazine’s future looking uncertain.

Season 2 sees the pair mending fences and securing a wealthy investor in the form of Elizabeth Perkins (wonderfully piquant as a grand dame of business) and the magazine’s prospects look more promising than ever. No longer a start-up story, this year the show examines the perils and moral compromises of newfound success.

