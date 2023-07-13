At the start of production on “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh film in the “Mission: Impossible” series, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie asked producer and star Tom Cruise what he wanted to do in the movie. Cruise, who has played IMF agent Ethan Hunt for the past 27 years, performing his own increasingly daring stunts in the franchise, said he wanted to drive a motorcycle off a cliff. McQuarrie wanted to wreck a train, putting his stamp on one of cinema’s finest traditions.

In 1896, the Lumière brothers’ “The Arrival of a Train” had one of the first film audiences fleeing the theater in fear, and the same impulse to arouse a potent visceral reaction is what animates Cruise and McQuarrie’s desire to keep pushing the envelope of what action movies can be.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus