Mariana Treviño, left, and Tom Hanks star in “A Man Called Otto.”

 Niko Tavernise/Columbia Pictures

Some actors do the grumpy-old-man routine well. (Look no further than the late tandem of Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, who delighted many in 1993’s “Grumpy Old Men.”)

But—and we think we’re speaking for many here—we don’t want our beloved Tom Hanks in curmudgeonly mode. As a result, warming up to “A Man Called Otto”—in which Hanks, as the titular grump, initially spends much of his time calling this and that person “idiot” in between performing a series of menial tasks—takes a while.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

