Director Noah Baumbach always has made original films, earning respect for efforts he’s written or co-written that include “Kicking and Screaming” (1995), “The Squid and the Whale” (2005) and “Frances Ha” (2015).

After the release of his excellent, Academy Award-nominated drama “Marriage Story” in 2019, however, he didn’t have a plan for a next film, an original story he was ready to tell. As a result, he chose a doozy of a book for his first adaptation: Don DeLillo’s award-winning “White Noise.”

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus