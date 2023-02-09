Most of the promotional material for “Consecration,” the religious gothic horror film directed by Christopher Smith, features an indelible image of star Jena Malone wearing an all-white nun’s habit, soaked in crimson gore from neck to fingers. It’s a striking, curiosity-sparking visual, and a great hook for a film of this genre. But after watching “Consecration,” one can’t shake the feeling that Smith and co-writer Laurie Cook started with the image and worked backward, filling it in with a thin — and yet overly busy — story of terrifying nuns, lost relics, broken families, fallen angels and a young woman who sees too much for her own good.

Smith does have a weapon in Malone, who can sell any performance in any role, and is fully committed to the Catholic camp of “Consecration.” She plays Grace, a young eye doctor who rushes to a remote Scottish convent upon hearing that her brother Michael (Steffan Cennydd), a priest, has died in an apparent murder-suicide that he committed. While he was a man of the cloth, Grace is a woman of science — a phrase that’s almost hurled at her in disgust by the intimidating Mother Superior (Janet Suzman).

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

