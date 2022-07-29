ENTER-DC-LEAGUE-SUPER-PETS-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and John Krasinski as Superman in “DC League of Super-Pets.” Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS

 Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The DC Comics Cinematic Universe has mostly taken a dark, gritty approach to blockbuster comic book movies. But perhaps there’s another way to explore the world of the Justice League that’s a bit more warm, cuddly and friendly? That’s the thesis presented by the animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets,” which combines several elements that have already proven successful to create a family-friendly access point to the worlds of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and their gang of superheroes.

“DC League of Super-Pets” is written by Jared Stern and John Whittington, who have writing credits on “The Lego Ninjago Movie” and “The Lego Batman Movie.” The film is directed by Stern, who also directed the 2018 rom-com “Happy Anniversary,” and is co-directed by Sam Levine, who brings the animation experience. The voice cast is packed with favorite comedy actors, including Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Jemaine Clement, John Early and Marc Maron.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus