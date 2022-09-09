ENTER-PINOCCHIO-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Although he specialized in cuckoo clocks, woodcarver Geppetto (Tom Hanks) creates a marionette based on someone from his past in “Pinocchio.” (Disney/TNS)

 Disney

The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio

One thing you can count on these days is not having to wait too long between Disney live-action remakes of its own animated favorites, with recent years giving us fancy new versions of, among others, “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Mulan” and “Dumbo.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus