ENTER-AMSTERDAM-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

John David Washington, left, as Harold, Margot Robbie as Valerie, Rami Malek as Tom, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Libby in 20th Century Studios’ “Amsterdam.” (Merie Weismiller Wallace/The Walt Disney Studios/TNS)

 Merie Weismiller Wallace

The trailer for David O. Russell’s latest ensemble romp, “Amsterdam,” seems to promise some kind of 1930s-set caper about a dead body and a trio of friends who are fingered for a murder. Presumably, Amsterdam will figure in, but the premise presented is vague at best. As it turns out, the trailer is sly by design, and the film itself doesn’t even give away its own gambit – and reason for existing – until the very end.

“Amsterdam” boasts all the markers of a prestigious project, including a cavalcade of movie stars, from Oscar-winners (Christian Bale, Rami Malek) to stunt casting (Taylor Swift, Mike Myers). There’s Emmanuel Luzbeki’s desaturated, sepia-stained cinematography, because “historical.” It’s also a new project after many years from an Oscar-nominated auteur who has his own laundry list of personal and professional marks on his record, though that has apparently not deterred many lauded actors from signing up for this film.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus