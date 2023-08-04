Perhaps it was the effects of a bright blue “sharktastic” cocktail, but about halfway through “Meg 2: The Trench,” this self-serious sequel suddenly becomes funny. The moment arrives when DJ (Page Kennedy), a mouthy techie who miraculously survived the first movie, tells Mac (Cliff Curtis) that this time, he has poison-tipped bullets, “just like in Jaws 2.” Finally, we breathe a sigh of relief: The movie is in on the joke. Now we can laugh with “Meg 2: The Trench,” rather than at it.

The moments that inspire laughter before this flip seem to be unintentionally humorous, such as when a character explains with grave intonation that Jonas (Jason Statham) actually can swim without a pressurized suit underwater at the bottom of a 25,000 foot trench, as long as he controls the air pressure in his sinuses — that’s just Statham logic, and it’s always a hoot. But it’s not until we’re out of the trench and up on the surface that director Ben Wheatley loosens up a lot, and has a little fun.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus