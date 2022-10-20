Art_bathroom-copy

David Howard Thornton stars as Art the Clown in “Terrifier 2.” (Cinedigm/TNS)

 Cinedigm

It’s not just that gore is the whole point of “Terrifier 2,” the sequel to 2018’s low budget cult favorite “Terrifier.” It’s the only point of this bludgeoning exercise in splatter, which drags on well past the two hour mark with no sense of purpose other than its own inert attempts to shock. It’s repetitive to the point of numbing.

David Howard Thornton is back as Art the Clown, a silent stalker in demented black-and-white clown makeup and attire who mimes his reactions to his victims’ pleas for mercy and his own bloody massacres. Thornton is a gifted physical actor and Art is undoubtedly first-rate creepy, but with little or no backstory or character to lean on, there’s nothing here to justify his character’s bloody exploits.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus