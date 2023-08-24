ENTER-GRAN-TURISMO-MOVIE-REVIEW-ZUM

Archie Madekwe stars in “Gran Turismo,” directed by Neill Blomkamp.

 PlayStation Productions / Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) / Album

The visual exterior of Neill Blomkamp’s racing simulator video game adaptation “Gran Turismo” mimics that of a race car itself: shiny, colorful and chrome. There’s a real surface appeal to this movie, which is based on the remarkable true story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer and fan of the “Gran Turismo” driving game (billed as the most accurate driving game simulator), who won a Nissan-sponsored driving academy and has since gone on to become a successful race car driver himself — on real tracks, not virtual ones. But pop the hood on this bad boy and there’s an undeniable cynicism undergirding this vehicle. A movie about a publicity stunt is still just a publicity stunt after all.

If you start pulling apart this rousing, if formulaic, sports flick, it’ll all come undone. (One may even question the utility of gas guzzling motor sports, and why we’d celebrate them on screen at all in this day and age.) “Gran Turismo” does attempt to get ahead of the craven capitalism on display with Orlando Bloom’s portrayal of Nissan marketing exec Danny Moore (a version of GT Academy founder Darren Cox). Bloom — and the script by Jason Hall, Zach Baylin and Alex Tse — positions Danny as savvy but smarmy; an outside-the-box innovator with visions of “untapped demographics” dancing in his head.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus