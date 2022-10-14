HALLOWEEN ENDS

(From left) Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Ends, co-written, produced and directed by David Gordon Green. Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

 Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Previously, in the “Halloween” franchise: the residents of Haddonfield, fed up with four decades of fear inflicted by their local mask-wearing serial killer, Michael Myers, descended into a pitchfork wielding mob, chanting “Evil Dies Tonight.”

Unfortunately, it was a forgone conclusion that they would not be successful in their crusade, because the film, “Halloween Kills,” was only the second installment in David Gordon Green’s trio of Hallo-reboots, and he still needed a Myers for the third film in the trilogy, “Halloween Ends.” And end it does, not with a scream but with a whimper, or perhaps, a sigh of relief that it’s over – the franchise that is, at least for now.

