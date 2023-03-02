ENTER-CREED-III-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Jonathan Majors in "Creed III." (Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc./TNS)

 Eli Ade

For “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan, stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut in “Creed III” is following in the very famous footsteps of the original star of the franchise — Sylvester Stallone. After the critical success of “Rocky,” for which he wrote the screenplay, Stallone took over directing duties from John G. Avildsen, directing “Rocky II,” which became a box office smash, cementing Stallone as an unlikely action star auteur. Hopefully Jordan manages a similar trajectory with “Creed III,” which is a solid directorial debut featuring a knockout performance from Jonathan Majors.

There’s a meta element to Jordan’s move behind the camera that’s mimicked in Adonis Creed’s journey in the screenplay by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Adonis aka Donnie (Jordan) has hung up the gloves and moved into a promoter role, supporting the championship aspirations of Felix Chavez (played by pro boxer Jose Benavidez), and spending time with his family, wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent).

