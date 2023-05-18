ENTER-THE-MOTHER-MOVIE-REVIEW-MTC

Jennifer Lopez (with Lucy Paez, background) in “The Mother.”

 Eric Milner

Well-directed by the chronically underrated Niki Caro (“Whale Rider,” “North Country,” “McFarland USA”), although generically written by Andrea Berloff (“Blood Father”), Peter Craig (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country”), “The Mother,” which arrived just in time for Mother’s Day, is a by-the-books save-a-child thriller set in some violent world of cloak-and-dagger.

Is the person identified only as the Mother (Jennifer Lopez) in the credits really the mother of the mixed-up, rebellious adolescent Zoe (Lucy Paez) who is in such danger from so many fronts? That is established beyond a doubt, and yet we are offered constant doubts. All these modern-day Sarah Connor fables are too many to keep track of anyway. In the case of “The Mother” Lopez’s assassin comes out of hiding many years after giving up the child at birth and tries to reconnect with her reluctant 12-year-old daughter (or is she?).

