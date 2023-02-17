ENTER-MARLOWE-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Liam Neeson takes his turn at bat as Raymond Chandler’s iconic PI Philip Marlowe in “Marlowe.”

 Open Road Films/TNS

“Marlowe” is an adaptation of the 2014 book “The Black-Eyed Blonde: A Philip Marlowe Novel” by Irish novelist and Booker Award winner John Banville (“Doctor Copernicus”), writing as his pseudonymous other self Benjamin Black. It is a detective story set in 1939 Los Angeles, featuring Raymond Chandler’s immortal modern-day knight errant of hard-boiled crime fiction Philip Marlowe, played by Irish actor Liam Neeson.

As he has before, Marlowe gets mixed up with a femme fatale, in this case one Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger), an unhappily married heiress, who assigns Marlowe to find her dead lover Nico Peterson (Francois Arnaud). Her lover was run over in front of the ultra-posh Corbata Club, where the rich ride horses, rent back rooms and the obvious scoundrel Floyd Hanson (Danny Huston) runs things. Peterson’s head was, we are told, crushed “like a pumpkin.”

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus