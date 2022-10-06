Lyle Lyle Crocodile

Lyle poses for a portrait in Columbia Pictures “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Courtesy of Sony Pictures

 Courtesy of Sony Pictures

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” is indeed a strange beast, both the animal – a city-dwelling croc with the voice of an angel – and the movie, which is also a sort of monstrous hybrid of unexpected tones. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber, adapted by Will Davies, “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” is directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, who are known for more adult comedies like “Office Christmas Party,” “The Switch” and “Blades of Glory,” and they bring a bit of that ironic sensibility to the film, which is both a blessing and a curse.

It’s clear every adult in the room is in on the joke in the over-the-top “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” including Gordon and Speck, as well as Scoot McNairy and Constace Wu, who play Mr. and Mrs. Primm, the gobsmacked couple who find themselves cohabitating with Lyle in a Manhattan brownstone, after their son Josh (Winslow Fegley) befriends the creature.

