Regina Hall, left, and Sterling K. Brown star as Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Steve Swisher/Pinky Promise LLC/TNS

 Steve Swisher

Tribune News Service

Adamma Ebo’s directorial debut, “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is a bracing and bold film that blends documentary style filmmaking into a traditional narrative to create a bone-dry comedy and social commentary that’s one part “The Office,” and two parts “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

