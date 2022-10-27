ENTER-TILL-MOVIE-REVIEW-2-MCT

Jalyn Hall, left, as Emmet Till and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Bradley in “Till.” (MGM/Entertainment Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS)

The tragic story of Emmett Till is one of a face. The face of a 14-year-old boy, beaten and murdered in Mississippi, a battered and bloated face that his mother insisted be seen by the world. Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” is a story of two faces: Emmett’s and that of his mother Mamie Till-Mobley, portrayed by Danielle Deadwyler in a powerfully skilled and undeniably star-making screen performance.

In imagining a way to tell Emmett Till’s story without focusing on the violence and torture the boy suffered, Chukwu, along with co-writers Michael Reilly and Till investigator and filmmaker Keith Beauchamp, focus on his mother, Mamie, whose decision to share her son’s face with the world had an indelible impact on the civil rights movement

