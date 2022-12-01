ENTER-VIOLENT-NIGHT-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

David Harbour in “Violent Night,” directed by Tommy Wirkola. (Allen Fraser/Universal Studios/TNS)

 Allen Fraser

Sometimes the holiday season can just be a little too sweet. It’s why stories like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” endure, or movies like “Bad Santa” find success – not everyone wants to gulp down saccharine sentiments at Christmastime.

Enter “Violent Night,” in which David Harbour plays a murderous Santa Claus. Borrowing heavily from “Die Hard” and “Home Alone” (both of which are name-checked), and utilizing every Christmassy saying and pun, throw in some extra bloody kills, and voila: a holiday actioner for the gore-hounds. This is a star vehicle, or rather, a sleigh, built specifically for Harbour, who gamely commits to the performance, and is probably the only actor currently working in Hollywood who could pull this off. The result is amusing enough, but it’s as cinematically substantive as a sugar cookie.


