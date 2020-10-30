It has taken Sacha Baron Cohen 14 years to produce a “Borat” sequel. Having seen it, I’m guessing he spent a bunch of that time figuring out how to make a follow-up as bracing as the original.
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is, in some ways, similar to the original mockumentary: Cohen plays the clueless Kazakhstani reporter who meanders around the U.S., interacting with Americans to reveal their inconsistencies and prejudices. But, unlike the first movie, this one is a satisfying narrative, not a collection of skits. “Subsequent Moviefilm” has a beginning, middle and a brilliant ending.
Borat’s disguises are familiar, including more time in the dreaded mankini, but he still has the power to challenge our preconceptions. “Subsequent Moviefilm” reaches a kind of outrageous peak in a pair of sequences that force us to keep about five competing ideas in our heads at once. Borat, who’s a Holocaust denier, wanders into a synagogue, planning to wait for some crazed bigot to shoot it up. While we’re grappling with the horrifying truth of that joke, he encounters elderly Judith Dim Evans, who calmly informs him she’s a Holocaust survivor. Then, she envelops him in a big hug.
So we find out “Subsequent Moviefilm” can bring a tear to our eyes, even though Borat spends the entire movie trying to gift his adolescent daughter Tutar (billed as Irina Nowak, the actor actually seems to be Maria Bakalova) to Vice President Mike Pence. After the synagogue, Borat encounters a stranger outside a bar and, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, asks for a place to stay. Which the kindhearted man gives him. Right before we find out he’s a QAnon adherent. And maybe gay?
The humor in “Subsequent Moviefilm” may not land quite as hard as in “Borat” and a couple sequences fall flat. But, as it becomes clear that Borat and Tutar are both on a bizarro consciousness-raising journey in a country that is searching for its own conscience, the sequel achieves something “Borat” didn’t: It makes your heart hurt.