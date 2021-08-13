The latest Sunday night HBO obsession, the limited series “The White Lotus,” comes from the delightfully sharp satirical mind of creator/writer/director Mike White. White, both a journeyman screenwriter (e.g., “Pitch Perfect 3,” “The Emoji Movie,” “The One and Only Ivan”) and auteur, has built a fine body of work that has only gotten more incisively observational over the years.
“The White Lotus,” which has unfolded over five harrowing and incredibly funny episodes thus far, wraps up Sunday with the season finale. Set at a luxury resort in Hawaii, the series takes an unflinching look at wealth, white privilege, colonialism, tourism and addiction, and is stacked with a murderer’s row of incredible actors, including Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy, Alexandra D’Addario, Sydney Sweeney and Murray Bartlett.
Delving into the world White conjures up, which is at once deeply melancholy, strangely humorous and a keen satire, will undoubtedly inspire a viewer to explore his body of work, and thankfully, there’s plenty more to uncover.
In the early 2000s, White made his name as a writer and actor, collaborating with college pals Miguel Arteta and Chris Weitz on their breakout film, the oddball obsessive friendship comedy “Chuck & Buck,” which White wrote and co-starred in as the titular Buck, with Arteta directing. That film is streaming on Tubi or available for a $3.99 rental. In 2002, the White-penned and co-starring “School of Rock” premiered, directed by Richard Linklater, and starring Jack Black, who has been one of White’s muses (he also co-stars in “Orange County” on HBO Max, and “Nacho Libre,” on Paramount+ and Netflix, which White penned with Jared and Jerusha Hess). White wrote the role for Black, and the film has since become a much-beloved comedy classic and Broadway musical. Stream it on Paramount+ or rent for $2.99.
White made his directorial debut with the 2007 film “Year of the Dog,” starring another one of his muses, Molly Shannon, who also co-stars in “The White Lotus.” This dramedy about an awkward, dog-loving woman seeking interpersonal connection is available to stream on Paramount+.
In 2013, White created, wrote, and co-starred in two seasons of “Enlightened” on HBO (available to stream on HBO Max), in which Laura Dern stars as Amy Jellicoe, a “woman on the verge of a nervous breakthrough.” It’s “Enlightened” that seems to mark the current White era, which explores worlds of wealth and privilege with a finely wrought scrutiny. White’s 2017 film “Brad’s Status,” which he wrote and directed, stars Ben Stiller as a man examining his own accomplishments and failures through the lens of his son’s future as they visit colleges. It’s one of Stiller’s best performances, so stream it on Amazon Prime. “Beatriz at Dinner,” a 2017 collaboration with director Arteta, is a far more razor-sharp and even angry social commentary, wherein a Mexican reiki healer played by Salma Hayek, confronts a piggish real-estate developer (John Lithgow) over the course of a contentious dinner. It’s a must-see and also co-stars current “White Lotus” star Connie Britton. Rent it for $3.99 on all platforms.
Finally, a crucial part of the Mike White filmography is yes, his appearance on “Survivor.” White and his father Mel competed on “The Amazing Race” twice, and White, a “Survivor” superfan, finally competed on the show on Season 37, “David vs. Goliath.” He plays an incredible game and is one of the most memorable cast members on one of the best seasons of Survivor ever. His beach idol hunt scene cannot be missed. Stream “Survivor” Season 37 on Paramount+.