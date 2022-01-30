There’s nothing that can extinguish the trauma caused by the Marshall Fire.
But what was originally scheduled as a routine performance by folk rock band The Drunken Hearts at Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado, has morphed into something that gives the region something to heal with.
Andrew McConathy, lead singer of The Drunken Hearts, watched as the flames of the most destructive fire in Colorado history ripped through the region. The natural disaster claimed more than 6,000 acres and destroyed almost 1,100 homes, displacing thousands from Boulder County.
The results of the fire are not invisible. Just the other day, McConathy, a Boulder resident, introduced himself to a new neighbor as they moved in next door, carrying what was left of their possessions from the home they had just lost. Most had the chance to evacuate, but upon their return in two weeks time, they had lost whatever possessions they had.
“That brings my personal, inner circle count to over 10 in terms of people that I personally know that have literally lost everything,” McConathy said. “Huge trauma for the community. Some of these people might not have houses for four years.”
There is little that could return to them what they lost, but Boulder-area musicians are making an effort, both financially and spiritually.
McConathy worked with venue owner Dave Weingarten to restructure the concert. Using his experience coordinating the yearly Yarmony Music Festival, McConathy made some calls to musicians he had worked with in the past, and quickly something new began to take shape as more acts added their name to the bill.
Out of the wreckage rises Music For Marshall, a benefit concert featuring over 25 Colorado musicians, to be held at Boulder Theatre on Feb. 4. All of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Community Foundation Boulder County, while proceeds from an additional silent auction event will go to Conscious Alliance.
“We realized how devastating everything was, how big and how drastic the devastation was,” McConathy said. “I called around the bands that were on the bill at the Fox and said, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity that we can give back to the community.’
“If we could even raise $1,000, that’s someone’s deductible on their home insurance right there.”
Music for Marshall garnered big-name financial help, with contributions coming in from Jack Daniels, Avery Brewing Co. and local radio station The Colorado Sound.
Major items were donated for the silent auction portion, like a signed copy of neo-folk artist Billy Strings’ newest record, as well as a pair of Black Crowes skis and three-day passes to the Planet Bluegrass folk festival and WinterWonderGrass festival, among other items.
As of last week, half of the tickets were already sold for the event, participants believe the concert is a guaranteed sellout by Feb. 4. If things go as planned, they hope to raise around $20,000 for the cause.
But of equal importance is the sense of place for the music community as they gather to present a source of hope after such a dark time.
“It’s great to be able to be of service, especially with music, and to be able to help in any kind of way, but to do it with music is the highest honor as a musician,” McConathy said. “We’re thinking that it’s gonna really have a big impact on the community. It’s tragic for so many reasons. We’re just hoping that it’s gonna be a way to shed light and a little bit of celebration.”
Annabel Lukins will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, though she sports various talents working for Cloud 9 Adventures and coordinating music festivals around south Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico. She is a resident of Boulder and closely involved with the music community there.
She was one of the first to be evacuated as the fire rapidly approached. When she returned to her neighborhood some days later, her house was the last one standing. Her friends’ houses burned, and the past month has been spent doing what she can to help those around her.
Participating in this event is another important way to give back to the community.
“I’m not just coming to the event as an emcee, I’m coming to the event as a fire victim,” Lurkins said. “That gives me a lot more of an emotional outreach when it comes to how it felt. I’m not going to spill all my awful experiences onto everybody. I will be able to help emcee this event with emotion.”
The lineup not only expanded to feature more artists, but the format of the show changed, as well. Rather than acts performing one show at a time, The Drunken Hearts will open with a solo set, then work through the rest of the night as the house band for other guest artists.
And each musician that steps on stage has a story to tell.
Among them is Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, who remembers grabbing his binoculars and stepping outside to watch as hills of houses burned in the distance, illuminating the night sky once the sun set. In the streets, he hears passing comments of people admitting they have nowhere to live.
Besides raising money to help those affected, he’s most looking forward to the atmosphere that the musicians plan to create. It will be one of spontaneity and healing, reconnecting with old friends when many of the musicians themselves need the human support.
“A lot of these people, I haven’t seen that much in a while, so it’s sort of like reconnecting with old friends,” Thorn said. “I’m most excited to play with Dave Watts and Andy Manz, just to see them, because I know what they’ve been through. They’re going to be hopefully releasing some stress and just having fun jamming.”
Everyone involved with the show, everyone in the city of Boulder, was affected or at least knows someone affected directly by the fires. Watts and Manz both lost their homes while they were evacuated, yet both will take part as guests in the show – Watts as a drummer and Manz on guitar.
“I think part of the healing process is being with the community and seeing people smiling and having a good time,” said Manz, who co-publishes Boulder Lifestyle magazine with his wife, Katie. “I don’t want my funeral to be a sad, somber day. I want it to be a really kick ass party.”
Right now, their family is living in their cabin outside Carbondale, Colorado. The night they evacuated, when every family in their neighborhood was able to escape at least with their lives, Manz and other homeowners snuck back into their neighborhood, only to see that the neighborhood was lost, and their home was already gone.
The opportunity to heal is the most important part of the concert for Manz. Music has the power to uplift, and this concert, in particular, will be focused on making everyone in attendance, musicians included, feel loved.
That’s Manz’s personality – push through, and don’t allow yourself to dwell or fester, or you seal your own fate. He and his wife took the time to cry for what they lost, but they are already planning their rebuild, not letting the devastation slow them down.
Part of it is the overwhelming support from the community. Once his family appeared in an article in The New York Times, he began receiving messages from strangers online, offering to help in any way they could. Locals offered spare bedrooms, basements and brought them food in their time of need.
“In the end, when there’s a tragedy, it shows you that there’s a lot of good in folks and that people want to help each other and that we don’t we don’t hate each other,” he said. “Even though our country is divided, when you get down to a grassroots community, neighbors and everything, it showed a lot of faith in humanity as a whole.”