ENTER-MUS-OCONNOR-APPRECIATION-ZUM

Sinead O'Connor in Berlin's Potsdamer Platz in July 1990. (Imago/Zuma Press/TNS)

 Imago

Everyone in the world knows whose photo Sinéad O'Connor ripped up on "Saturday Night Live" in 1992. Hardly anybody recalls why she was there in the first place.

The Irish singer and songwriter, whose death at age 56 was announced Wednesday, famously nuked her career that night when she punctuated an a cappella performance of Bob Marley's song "War" by tearing a picture of Pope John Paul II into shreds as an act of protest against the church's sexual abuse of children.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus