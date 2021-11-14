Dave Rowswell started Rawhide Studio after he made a special set of earrings for his wife, Georgia, as a gift for New Year’s Eve.
That was eight years ago. Now, he’s making as many as 200 pairs a month.
“I had never seen jewelry made from dried rawhide, so I wondered what other people were doing with that,” Rowswell said. “In a Google search, I went 20 or 25 pages in and never found anybody selling rawhide as a contemporary medium for jewelry.”
A large display of multicolored earrings and necklaces can be seen just after entering Blue Door Arts on Capitol Avenue, which Georgia Rowswell founded when they relocated from southern Georgia in 2009.
After a lifelong career as an art teacher, Dave Rowswell decided to retire this past June. What’s more, he just relocated his personal studio from the basement of the Rowswells’ home to being on location within Blue Door.
“I think he’s more productive here,” Georgia Rowswell said. “Oftentimes, when you have a home studio … you have a lot of distractions within your home that may pull you away from your work.”
Dave Rowswell wasn’t always interested in making jewelry, or even working with rawhide, for that matter. In his years as an artist, he had always been drawn toward sculpture.
It was a piece that he collaborated on with a fellow Cheyenne artist that first introduced him to the unique organic material. The sculpture, made of twisted metal and dried rawhide, hangs over his workbench in Blue Door Arts today.
At the completion of said sculpture, Rowswell was left with excess strips of rawhide, fascinated by the strange, translucent properties it held.
“I thought rawhide to be very natural and rugged …,” Rowswell said. “I would try different things, and it just got more beautiful. It’s like it’s speaking to you. I never anticipated I’d be going in that direction.”
There’s an obvious contrast between crafting jewelry and sculptures, but the difference between the two is a core interest for Rowswell. While sculpture is more of an expression of the artist, jewelry must serve as a reflection of the personality of the wearer.
“As an art form, it’s out there,” Rowswell said. “Most people wear jewelry to express themselves in some way, so I have tried to come up with things that really catch my eye.”
No two pairs are completely alike at Blue Door Arts. Even when two are of the same design, they may have different cuts, sizes, or, most often, a striking and vibrant color combination that is rarely found in other jewelry.
Since he first began, he has experimented with different paints, saddle dyes and sanding techniques. There once was the trial and error of working with a material that can be so translucent, so tricky to colorize with different metallics that it just didn’t capture the vision he had constructed.
Rowswell now knows what does and doesn’t work, but he doesn’t see an end to the possibilities.
“The animated quality of the life force that’s in it is really different,” he said. “It’s an organic material, and it has a nature to it that comes from the life of its source. I just love it. I believe that I will probably not, in the end, explore all the different things you can do.”
Rawhide, most commonly made from the inner hide of a cow, becomes rigid when dried. The jewelry, in all its shapes and forms, is lightweight, so much so that Rowswell has to add extra material to the bottom half of any cut so that it hangs correctly.
It is also incredibly durable, often found lining the underside of horse saddles, maintaining the same quality it had decades before its creation. It must be taken care of, waxed and buffed.
Rawhide naturally still gives Rowswell a lot of room to work.
He used to slave over every piece by hand, using a pair of aviator shears, commonly used for sheet metal, to carefully size out basic shapes in the original line. Eventually, he moved on to a two-ton press that allowed him to increase production, but it still wasn’t precise enough.
Whenever it’s time to cut out new designs, he makes the trip to Fort Collins, Colorado, to use a shared laser cutter. It allows him to be consistent, precise, even more creative and complex.
Adding the efficiency of a laser cutter also allowed him to increase his output. He used to make just a small batch every month when he was cutting by hand, but now his output is at least 100 new designs a month.
The difficulty now is making sure that every design still fits within the grand scheme of the Rawhide Studio jewelry line.
“You don’t want your line to get so big that it’s absolutely confusing to anybody that wants to buy it,” Rowswell said.
Even when a new design comes out, like one that mimics a shimmering emerald leaf, fit with tightly cut edges and subtle curves, it must work with the others that preceded it. He has also been experimenting with teardrop designs and other asymmetrical combinations.
But the majority come in some sort of geometric shape. There are diamonds, circles and rectangles of different ratios. Sometimes shapes overlap, hang within one another or gradually descend in size.
In an effort to make each unique pair a personal experience, Rowswell has given a name to each design that honors different ranch brands. There’s the “Bronco Sue,” “Wagon Wheel” and “Double Diamond,” which is named after what was once the famous Double Diamond dude ranch in Dubois.
Rowswell has transitioned away from using cowhide for his jewelry. Now, at least 80% of his collection is crafted from elk hide.
The cowhide that he used was industrially produced and outsourced from Columbia and Mexico. The elk that Rowswell uses is hunted and field dressed in Dubois, making his jewelry a completely Wyoming-made product.
“If you just want to buy something, go to Walmart, but if you’re going to buy from an artist, I think you really buy the story,” he said. “You buy something that’s more personal about it.”
The most rewarding moments for Rowswell come when he stumbles across someone in town wearing a piece of jewelry he made. He has to take a second look, after initially admiring the work, to recognize that it’s something of his own creation.
“My wife looks at art as being a way to meet new faces and see new places, and really that’s been the jewelry business for me in a nutshell.”