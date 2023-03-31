“Scott Pilgrim” is returning to the screen and its main players are coming along for the ride.

More than a decade after starring in Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult favorite “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza and more actors will reunite to lend their voices to an upcoming anime series, Netflix announced Thursday.

