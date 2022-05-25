CODY – Protecting paths used by big game across private lands is the focus of a federal pilot project that was recently announced here.
The program rewards and supports landowners in the targeted areas for not developing their lands into uses not compatible with wildlife.
“Conserving America’s most iconic wildlife and wildlife migration corridors depends on the conservation of private working lands and tribal lands through voluntary, collaborative incentives that reward farmers, ranchers and forest owners for stewardship of their lands,” said Robert Bonnie, U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for farm production and Conservation, in a Friday news release.
Bonnie spoke during the University of Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park 150th Anniversary Symposium, at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
He said since 30% of the greater Yellowstone ecosystem includes private property, wildlife advocates must be concerned about the condition of that GYE land. This side of Yellowstone provides winter range essential to the elk, mule deer, pronghorn and bighorn sheep that migrate from that park, according to a wildlife ecologist.
“The habitat in Park County being intact and available to these wildlife as winter range is extremely important,” wildlife expert Arthur Middleton said following the symposium. “They can avoid deep snow and get good spring forage. It’s important to their survival over the winter.”
An assistant professor in wildlife management and policy at UC-Berkley, Middleton also works part-time as a senior advisor for wildlife conservation for the USDA and spends his summers in Cody. He participated in designing the USDA’s pilot project.
“I’m really excited about this program,” he said. “What this is about is investing in locally led conservation efforts that I’ve believed were necessary for many, many years.”
Bonnie’s announcement came just prior to a panel discussion about the challenge of managing the wildlife that use a mix of public, private and tribal lands in the GYE.
Federal officials consulted with the state of Wyoming and local stakeholders, Bonnie said, “to create new and enhanced opportunities through USDA’s conservation programs to expand our work … to conserve wildlife and migration corridors and to keep working lands working.”
USDA will commit an initial $15 million through various existing programs toward the initiative, which was endorsed by the state Game and Fish agency.
“Wyoming leads the nation in our approaches to conserving big game and their movements. We’ve done that with strong landowner partnerships and an acknowledgement that habitat conservation can be done on multi-use landscapes,” G & F Director Brian Nesvik said. “Private landowners provide key habitat for wildlife seen in Yellowstone National Park. Offering voluntary funding opportunities to landowners to maintain this valuable space for wildlife is a recognition of their role in conservation.”
USDA will hire a coordinator to oversee the pilot project in Wyoming, Middleton said, then “we’ll work out ways to help communities figure out how the plan will develop. We can bring financial incentives and opportunities.
“We can send an example for building an approach about how to address important cross-boundary issues on lands in the West.”