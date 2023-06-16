The following is a list of video games scheduled for release next week, according to ign.com. Release dates are subject to change.
The following is a list of video games scheduled for release next week, according to ign.com. Release dates are subject to change.
"Alchemic Cutie" (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: RPG)
"F1 23” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC. Genres: Racing)
"The Last Hero of Nostalgaia" (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action, Fantasy, Soulslike)
"The Last Hero of Nostalgaia: The Rise of Evil” (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action, Adventure, DLC / Expansion)
"Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Puzzle, Match-4)
"Final Fantasy XVI” (PlayStation 5. Genres: Action, RPG)
"Forever Skies” (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC. Genres: Sci-Fi, Action)
"Harmony: The Fall of Reverie” (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Adventure)
