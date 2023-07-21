The following is a list of video games scheduled for release next week, according to ign.com. Release dates are subject to change.
"Brewpub Simulator" (PC. Genres: Simulation, Cooking )
"D-Corp” (Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action, Tower Defense)
"Pikmin 4" (Nintendo Switch. Genres: Action, Strategy, Real-Time)
"Sephonie” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Macintosh, PC. Genres: Adventure, Puzzle, Platformer)
"Hogwarts Legacy” (Nintendo Switch. Genres: Action, RPG)
"Mr. Run and Jump” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Platformer)
"Remnant II” (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC. Genres: Shooter)
"Xuan-Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains” (PC. Genres: RPG)
"Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action, Adventure, Beat 'Em Up, Rougelite)
"Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara" (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action, Adventure, Indie)
"The Expanse: A Telltale Series” (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC. Genres: Action, Adventure, Horror)
