The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Belle And Sebastian "Late Developers"
Beyond The Black "Beyond The Black"
Circa Waves "Never Going Under"
Gaz Coombes "Turn The Car Around"
Dream Theater "Live At Madison Square Garden 2010"
Gang Green "We'll Give It To You" 4-cd box
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard "Live At Bonaroo '22"
Mortuous "Upon Desolation"
Jared James Nichols "Jared James Nichols"
Obituary "Dying Of Everything"
Margo Price "Strays"
VV "Neon Noir"
Bob Weir "Ace" 50th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue
Whitehorse "I'm Not Crying, You're Crying"
Bailey Zimmerman "Leave The Light On"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.