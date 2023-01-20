The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Bad Brains "Youth Are Getting Restless" deluxe reissue
Bad Ends "The Power And The Glory"
Black Star Riders "Wrong Side Of Paradise"
John Cale "Mercy"
Laura Cox "Head Above Water"
Mac DeMarco "Five Easy Hotdogs"
Guided By Voices "La La Land"
Hardy "the mockingbird & THE CROW"
Human Corpse Abuse "Xenoviscerum"
Jethro Tull "Thick As A Brick" 50th Anniversary Deluxe reissue
Katatonia "Sky Void Of Stars"
Ladytron :"Time's Arrows"
Maneskin "Rush!"
Minuit Machine "24"
Necromancers "Where The Void Rose"
New Found Glory "Make The Most Of It"
Nell & The Flaming Lips "Where The Viaduct Looms"
Caitlin Rose "Cazimi"
Sampa The Great "As Above, So Below"
Seether "Disclaimer" 20th Anniversary Deluxe reissue
Skull Practitioners "Negative Stars"
Butch Walker "Butch Walker As...Glenn"
Worm "Gloomlord"
