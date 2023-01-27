The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
The Arcs "Electrophonic Chronic"
Bass Drum Of Death "Say I Won't"
Crime Scene "Dark Tidings"
Dokken "Elektra Albums 1983-1987" 4-cd box
Bob Dylan "Bootleg Series #17: Fragments Time Out Of Mind Sessions 1996-1997"
Eminem "Show" 20th Anniversary deluxe reissue
Goat "OH Death"
Green Day "Nimrod" 25th Anniversary deluxe reissue
Heavy Blanket "Moon Is"
Joe Henry "All The Eye Can See"
Tyler Hubbard "Tyler Hubbard"
Elle King "Come Get Your Wife"
Ned Ledoux "Buckskin"
Ava Max "Diamonds And Dancefloors"
O.A.R. "Arcade"
Oozing Wound "We Cater To Cowards"
Elvis Presley "Elvis On Tour: Live In North America 1972" 6-cd/1 bluray
Quinn XCII "People's Champ"
Sam Smith "Gloria"
Thin Lizzy "Live & Dangerous" deluxe 8-cd box set
Uriah Heep "Chaos And Color"
White Reaper "Asking For A Ride"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.