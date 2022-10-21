The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Archers Of Loaf "Reason In Decline"
Architects "classic spirits of a broken spirit"
Arctic Monkeys "The Car"
Babyface "Girls Night Out"
Exhumed "To The Dead"
Debbie Gibson "Winterlicious"
Golden Promise "Weary, Lonesome State Of Mind"
Cary Rae Jepsen "Loneliest Time"
Pink Floyd "Hey Hey Rise Up" single
Ruby The Hatchet "Fear Is A Cruel Master"
Sahg "Born Demon"
Simple Minds "Direction Of The Heart"
Stryper "Final Battle"
Taylor Swift "Midnights"
Tegan & Sara "Crybaby"
Maghan Trainor "Takin' It Back"
Twiztid "Songs Of Samhain Vol.3 : Cult Of Night"
Ugly Kid Joe "Rad Wings Of Destiny"
Alex Williams "Waging Peace"
