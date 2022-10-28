The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
The Allman Brothers "Syria Mosque: Live In Pittsburgh 01/17/1971"
The Beatles "Revolver" Super Deluxe reissue
Coolio "My Soul" 25th Anniversary Deluxe reissue
Dead Cross "II"
Demon Hunter "Exile"
Despised Icon "De'Terre"
Neil Diamond "A Neil Diamond Christmas"
Candy Dulfer "We Never Stop"
Fear Factory "Recoded"
Fire From The Gods "Soul Revolution"
Fit For A King "The Hell We Create"
Foo Fighters "Essential" 2-cd
Honey Harper "Honey Harder & The Infinite Sky"
Jerry Only "Anti-Hero"
Pentatonix "Holidays Around The World"
Show Me The Body "Trouble The Water"
Sodom "40 Years At War"
Therion "Leviathan II"
Trampled By Turtles "Alpenglow"
Joe Lynn Turner "Belly Of The Beast"
Lainey Wilson "Bell Bottom Country"
Yung Gravy "Marvelous"
Various "Brown Acid Vol. 15"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.