The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Alvvays "Blue Rev"
Action Bronson "Cocodrillo Turbo"
Courtney Marie Andrews "Loose Future"
Armed For Apocalypse "Ritual Violence"
Broken Bells "Into The Blue"
Bush "The Art Of Survival"
Counterparts "Eulogy For Those Still Here"
The Cult "Under The Midnight Sun"
Goatwhore "Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven"
Grateful Dead "Road Trips Vol. 1 No.2: October '77"
Incantation "Tricennial Of Blasphemy"
Lamb Of God "Omens"
Charlie Puth "Charlie"
Queensryche "Digital Noise Alliance"
Say She She "Prism"
Will Sheff "Nothing Special"
Lindsey Stirling "Snow Waltz"
Town Mountain "Lines In The Levee"
Wednesday 13 "Horrifier"
Bob Weir "Live In Colorado Vol. 2"
