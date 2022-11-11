The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Breanna Barbara "Nothin' But Time"
Basically Nancy "Basically Nancy"
Black Eyed Peas "Elevation"
Christine And The Queens "Redcar Les Adorable Etoiles"
Coin "Uncanny Valley"
Fitz + The Tantrums "Let Yourself Free"
Florida Georgia Line "Greatest Hits"
Guns N'Roses "Use Your Illusion 1 & 2" Deluxe reissues
Hocus Pocus 2 "Original Motion Picture Soundtrack"
Randy Houser "Note To Self"
K.Flay "Inside Voices/Outside Voices"
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard "Changes"
Larkin Poe "Blood Harmony"
L.S. Dunes "Past Lives"
Mud Morganfield "Portrait"
Jeb Loy Nichols "United States Of The Broken Hearted"
Bruce Springsteen "Only The Strong Survive"
Louis Tomlinson "Faith In The Future"
White Buffalo 'Year Of The Dark Horse"
Brian Wilson "Long Promised Road: Official Soundtrack"
Various "Life Moves Pretty Fast: John Hughes Mixtapes 1983-1989" 4-cd box
Various "Live Forever: All-Star Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver"
