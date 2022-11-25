The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Antibalas 'Antibalas"
Celtic Frost "Danse Macabre" box set
Jim Croce "You Don't Mess Around With Jim" 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
The Cure "Wish" 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Flaming Lips "Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots" 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
High Command "Eclipse Of The Dual Moons"
In The Woods... "Diversun"
Waylon Jennings "Live From Austin City Limits 1989"
Judicator "Majesty Of Decay"
George Lynch "Kill All Control" reissue
Massgrav "Slowly We Rock"
Willie Nelson "Live From Austin City Limits 1990"
Oscar Peterson Trio "On A Clear Day: Live 1971"
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers "Live From The Fillmore 1997" 2-cd/4-lp/6-lp box set
Spiritworld "Deathwestern"
Ringo Starr And His All Star Band "Live From The Greek 2019"
Strychnos "A Mother's Curse"
Tiffany "Shadows"
Vitskar Sudan "Faceless King"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.