The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Lee Aaron "Elevate"
Alabama Shakes "Boys + Girls" 10th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue
Apathy "King Of Gods"
Apollo Brown "This Must Be The Place"
Donald Byrd "Live: Cookin' With Blue Note At Montreux 1973"
Jimmy Cliff "Refugees"
David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band "Live At The Capitol Theater 2018"
Crosses "Permanent.Radiant"
Dead Meadow "Force Form Free"
Doctor Explosion "Superioridad Moral"
Nina Hagen/George Clinton "Unity"
The Jive Turkey's "Bread & Butter"
Journey "Live In Concert At Lollapalooza 2021"
Maya Killtron "Persimmon"
Amos Lee "My Ideal"
Lionheart "Welcome To The West Coast III"
Mount Westmore "Snoop Cube 40 $hort"
Phish "Live At The Gorge 1995" 5-cd
10 Years "Deconstructed"
Widespread Panic "Live In Huntsville 1996"
