The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
The Academic "Sitting Pretty"
Brian Jonestown Massacre "The Future Is Your Past"
Celestial Wizard "Winds Of The Cosmose"
Civic "Taken By Force"
Darkthrone "Goatlord: Original"
Delain "Dark Waters"
Alexis Evans "Yours Truly"
In Flames "Foregone"
Integrity "Humanity Is The Devil" reissue
Brad Mehldau "Your Mother Should Know: Brad Plays The Beatles"
Paramore "This Is Why"
Pierce The Veil "Jaws Of Life"
Chase Rice "I Hate Cowboys And All Dogs Go To Hell"
Rolling Stones & Friends "GRRR: Live In NJ 2012"
Sleep "Dopesmoker" deluxe reissue
Tennis "Pollen"
Yo La Tengo "This Stupid World"
