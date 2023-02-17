The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Avatar "Dance Devil Dance"
Cat Clyde "Down Rounder"
Cold As Life "In Memory Of Rodney Barger"
Danzig "Circle Of Snakes" deluxe reissue
Jordan Davis "Bluebird Days"
Grade 2 "Grade 2"
Hellripper "Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags"
Inhaler "Cuts & Bruises"
Alex Mabey "Waiting Room"
Motley Crue "Crucial Crue: Studio Albums '81-'89" 5-cd/5-lp
Orbital "Optical Delusion"
P!nk "Trustfall"
Savoy Brown "Blues All Around"
Screaming Females "Desire Pathway"
See You Next Tuesday "Distractions"
Stellar Legions "Stellar Legions"
Stonewall Noise Orchestra "Constants In An Ever Changing Universe"
Those Damn Crows "Inhale/Exhale"
Tithe "Inverse Rapture"
Total Refreshment Centre "Transmissions From T.R.C."
Ulthar "Anthronomicon/Helionomicon"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.