The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Gracie Abrams "Good Riddance"
Algiers "Shook"
Dierks Bentley "Gravel & Gold"
Gina Birch "I Play My Bass Loud"
David Bowie "Divine Symmetry: An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory"
The Church "Hypnogogue"
Death Valley Girls "Islands In The Sky"
Iris DeMent "Workin' On A World"
Godsmack "Lighting Up The Sky"
Gorillaz "Cracker Island"
Insomnium "Anno 1696"
Adam Lambert "High Drama"
Logic "College Park"
Lucero "Should've Learned By Now"
Lynch Mob "Rebel" deluxe reissue 2-cd
Motorhead "Bad Magic" deluxe reissue 2-cd
Neutral Milk Hotel "Collected Works" box set
Jenny O. "Spectra"
Okonski "Magnolia"
Philip Selway "Strange Dance"
The Shame "Food For Worms"
The Shootouts "Stampede"
Steel Panther "On The Prowl"
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble "Gallery Of The Imagination"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.