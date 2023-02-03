The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
All Out War "Celestial Rot"
Babyface Ray "Face"
Blackwulf "Thieves And Liars"
Dinosaur Jr. "Punk & Cry: The Sire Records Years" 4-cd box
Grateful Dead "Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 1: Fall '79"
KoRn "Requiem Mass" deluxe reissue
Sanguisugabogg "Homicidal Ecstasy"
Shane Smith & The Saints "Geronimo"
Brit Taylor "Kentucky Blue"
Shania Twain "Queen Of Me"
The Waeve "Waeve"
Sunny War "Anarchist Gospel"
Twiztid "Freak Show" 25th Anniversary Reissue
We Are Scientists "Lobes"
Winery Dogs "III"
Weird: Al Yankovic Story "Original Motion Picture Sountrack"
Young Fathers "Heavy Heavy"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.