The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Big Scarr "Secret Weapon"
Miley Cyrus "Endless Summer Vacation"
The Drawbars "One Finger Only"
Dylan Earl "I Saw The Arkansas"
Fever Ray "Radical Romantics"
Foghat "Road Fever: 1972-1975" 6-cd box
Glitter Wizard "Kiss The Boot"
Godcaster "Godcaster"
Jo Dee Messina "Heads Carolina, Tails California"
Van Morrison "Moving On Skiffle"
Nude Party "Rides On"
Otherwise "Gawdzillionaire"
Periphery "V: Djent Is Not A Genre"
Puscifer "Money Shot" reissue
Ripe "Bright Blues"
Stoner "Boogie To Baja"
Story Of The Year "Tear Me To Pieces"
Suicide Silence "Remember...You Must Die"
Unfelled "Pall Of Endless Perdition"
War & Treaty "Lover's Game"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.