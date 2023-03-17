The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
100 gecs "10,000 Gecs"
All Time Low "Tell Me I'm live"
Black Crowes "Shake Your Money Maker: Live"
Blasphemous Commander "Bestial War Of Fallen Angels"
Daddy Long Legs "Street Sermons"
Death & Vanilla "Flicker"
John Diva & The Rockets Of Love "Big Easy"
Dojo Cuts "Pieces"
GA-20 "Live In Loveland"
Kamelot "Awekening"
Kruelty "Untopia"
Julian Lage "Layers"
Night Demon "Outsider"
Now More Than Ever "Creatrix"
Pop Evil "Skeletons"
Leon Russell "Signature Songs"
Ten Years After "Space & Time" 50th Anniversary deluxe reissue'
Theory Of A Deadman "Dinosaur"
U2 "Songs Of Surrender"
Various "Stoned Cold Country: Tribute To The Rolling Stones"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.