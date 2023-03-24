The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Acid King "Beyond Vision"
August Burns Red "Death Below"
Babymetal "The Other One"
Eric Bibb "Ridin"
The Bouncing Souls "Ten Stories High"
Luke Combs "Gettin' Old"
The Darts "Snake Oil"
Death Pill "Death Pill"
Lana Del Rey "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"
Depeche Mode "Memento Mori"
Ecstatic Vision "Live At Dunajam"
Fall Out Boy "So Much (for) Stardust"
Dom Flemons "Traveling Wildfire"
Debby Friday "Good Luck"
Andrew Gabbard "Cedar City Sweetheart"
Elle Goulding "Higher Than Heaven"
Elton John "Honky Chateau" 50th Anniversary deluxe reissue
Kings Of Thrash "Best Of The West: Live At The Whiskey A-Go-Go"
Willie Nelson "Words Don't Fit The Picture"
Nickel Creek "Celebrants"
Ottto "Life Is A Game"
Pink Floyd "DSOTM: Live @ Wembley 1974"
Purling Hiss "Drag On Girard"
Caroline Rose "Art Of Forgetting"
Scarlet Goodbye "Hope's Eternal"
Ally Venable "Real Gone"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.