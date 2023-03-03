The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
ALO "Silver Saturdays"
Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach "Songs Of Burt Bacharach & Elvis Costello"
Enslaved "Heimdal"
Entheos "Time Will Take Us All"
Drayton Farley "Twenty On High"
Full Of Hell/Primitive Man "Suffocating Hallucination"
Ron Gallo "Foreground Music"
Genesis "Live @ The BBC" 5-cd box
Macklemore "Ben"
Majesties "Vast Reaches Unclaimed"
Kendra Morris "Babble"
Willie Nelson "I Don't Know A Thing About Love: Songs Of Harlan Howard"
Kendrick Scott "Corridors"
Stoned Jesus "Father Light"
Trapeze "Don't Stop The Music: Complete Recordings 1970-1992" 6-cd box
Kali Uchis "Red Moon In Venus"
Morgan Wallen "One Thing At A Time"
Mimi Webb "Amelia"
Witch Ripper "The Flight After The Fall"
Xiu Xiu "Ignore Grief"
Frank Zappa "Live 1980 Mudd Club/Munich" 3-cd
