The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Black Delta Movement "Recovery Effects"
Joe Bonamassa "Tales Of Time: Live At Red Rocks 2022"
Jackson Dean "Live At The Ryman"
Deathgrave "It's Only Midnight"
Chris Durante "Aint Giving Up"
Feist "Multitudes"
Florence + The Machine "Dance Fever Live @ Madison Square Garden"
Fruit Bats "River Running To Your Heart"
Holy Moses "Invisible Queen"
Jesus Piece "So Unknown"
L.A. Guns "Black Diamonds"
Magnolia Park "Baku's Revenge"
Natalie Merchant "Keep Your Courage"
Metallica "72 Seasons"
Overkill "Scorched"
Poison Ruin "Harvest"
Temples "Exotico"
Voidceremony "Threads Of Unknowing"
The Wood Brothers "Heart Is The Hero"
Neil Young "Somwhere Under The Rainbow Live 1973"
