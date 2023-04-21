The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
The 1975 "Live With The BBC Philaharmonic Orchestra"
Angel "Once Upon A Time"
Axel Rudi Pell "Ballads VI"
Easy Star All-Stars "Ziggy Stardub"
Everything But The Girl "Fuse"
Grave Pleasures "Plagueboys"
Ian Hunter "Defiance pt. 1"
Jethro Tull "RokFlote"
Jordy "Boy"
Lordi "Screen Writers Guild"
Mars Volta "Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon"
Nervochaos "Chthonic Wrath"
Predatory Void "Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being"
Rodrigo Y Gabriela "In Between Thoughts...A New World"
Rose City Band "Garden Party"
St. Paul & The Broken Bones "Angels In Science Fiction"
Sublime "$5 At The Door: Live At Tressel Tavern 1994"
Texas Hippie Coalition "Name Lives On"
Tiesto "Drive"
Twenty One Pilots "MTV Unplugged"
Wolfnaught "Return Of The Asteroid"
