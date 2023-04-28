The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Tommy Bolin "Live 9-19-76"
Mya Byrne "Rhinestone Tomboy"
Country Westerns "Forgive The City"
Crown The Empire "Dogma"
The Damned "Darkadelic"
Enforced "War Remains"
Fever Ray "Radical Romantics"
Indigo De Souza "All Of The Will End"
Rickie Lee Jones "Pieces Of Treasure"
Taj Mahal "Savoy"
Kip Moore "Damn Love"
The National "First Two Pages Of Frankenstein"
The Orb "Prism"
Bebe Rexha "Bebe"
Josh Ritter "Spectral Lines"
Rush "Signals" 40th Anniversary deluxe picture disc
The Selectir "Human Algebra"
69 Eyes "Death Of Darkness"
Steven Stills "Live At Berkeley 1971"
Sure Fire Soul Ensemble "Live At Panama 66"
Wolfmanhattan Project "Summer Forever And Ever"
