The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.
Thomas Bangalter "Mytholigies"
Blondshell "Blondshell"
Daniel Caeser "Never Enough"
Allan Clarke "I'll Never Forget"
Robbie Fulks "Bluegrass Vacation"
Devon Gilfillian "Love You Anyways"
Elle Golding "Higher Than Heaven"
Susanna Hoffs "Deep End"
Joey Bada$$ "2000"
Ruston Kelly "Weakness"
Kiss "Live Off The Soundboard NY 1984"
Linkin Park "Meteora" 20th Anniversary deluxe reissue
Mudhoney "Plastic Eternity"
NF "Hope"
North Americans "Long Cool World"
The Overcoats "Winners"
Powerwolf "Interludium"
Ravaged By The Yeti "Apex Predator"
Red Handed Denial "I'd Rather Be Asleep"
Yaeji "With A Hammer"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.