The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Acacia Strain "Step Into The Light"
Amity Affliction "Not Without My Ghosts"
Cattle Decapitation "Terrasite"
Bruce Cockburn "O Sun O Moon"
Daft Punk "Random Access Memories" 10th Anniversary deluxe reissue
DevilDriver "Dealing With Demons Vol. II"
Celine Dion "Love Again Soundtrack"
Dropkick Murphys "Okemah Rising"
Bela Fleck "As We Speak"
Alison Goldfrapp "The Love Invention"
Mike Gordon "Flying Games"
Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints "Bridge Of Love"
Impetuous Ritual "Iniquitous Barbarik Synthesis"
Island Of Love "Island Of Love"
Jonas Brothers "The Album"
Parker McCollum "Never Enough"
Parker Millsap "Wilderness Within You"
Moby "Resound NYC"
Rocket Summer "Shadowkasters"
Sherpa The Tiger "Ithkuil"
Veil Of Maya "Common Man's Collapse"
Paul Young "Behind The Lens"
